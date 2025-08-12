Variety Cruises Reveals Last-Minute Offers for 2025 Sailings

Variety Cruises has announced a number of last-minute offers, providing passengers savings of up to 25 percent.

According to a press release, the reduced fares are available for itineraries this fall and winter in Greece, Tahiti, the Seychelles and Cape Verde.

Variety is also offering an added bonus for families, which will see children up to 17 years old travelling for free when sharing their parents’ cabin.

“As a family‑run boutique cruise line, we know how important quality time at sea is for families,” said Filippos Venetopoulos, CEO of Variety Cruises.

“Our last‑minute offers, combined with dedicated family specials, offer flexible, affordable access to some of the world’s most stunning destinations,” he added.

The last-minute offers are valid for new bookings on select departures of the company’s seven-, ten- and 11-night itineraries taking place between now and the end of 2025.

In addition to the savings, some of the eligible travel options, such as the departures in Tahiti and the Seychelles, include additional perks, such as cabin upgrades and included shore excursions.

Variety said that with this limited-time sale, guests can save up to $487 for seven-night cruises in Greece, as well as $706 when sailing in the Seychelles.

Offers are valid for new reservations by mentioning “Last Minute Offers 2025 Summer & Beyond” at the time of booking and are subject to additional terms and conditions, the company added.

Operating a fleet of smaller cruise ships and yachts, Variety Cruises celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2024.

According to the company, its fleet offers access to destinations often unreachable for larger ships, providing cruises that appeal to the increasing interest in visiting “hidden gems and less crowded destinations.”

Variety hosts around 50 passengers per sailing, in addition to a crew of 20, which is said to provide experiences that are “in-depth and community-driven.”