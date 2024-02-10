Variety Celebrates 75th Anniversary With Delmonico’s Collaboration

Variety Cruises is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a special cruise in collaboration with Delmonico’s, the historic New York fine dining establishment, according to a press release.

Set to sail around Greece on the Galileo, the eight-day journey starts on July 19, 2024, and is priced from €3370 per person.

Guests board in Athens and visit six Greek islands, including the tour of the castle town of Monemvasia, and enjoy signature Delmonico’s meals onboard. The itinerary includes stops at Cape Sounion, Patmos, Lipsi, Amorgos, Santorini, Milos, Monemvasia, and Hydra before returning to Athens.

The event promises an exclusive food experience, combining the traditional flavors and ingredients of the Mediterranean with reinterpretations of classic Delmonico’s dishes.

The focus of this cruise is on the integration of cultural and culinary elements. The itinerary includes cooking demonstrations, visits to local markets, and exclusive dinners designed to immerse guests in the local culture and culinary traditions of each destination. Variety Cruises is committed to sourcing ingredients locally, reducing the environmental impact of the cruise.