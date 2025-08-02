Sky to Become First Ship to Leave Norwegian Fleet in 17 Years

The Norwegian Sky will become the first cruise ship to leave Norwegian Cruise Line’s fleet in nearly two decades when it transfers to Cordelia Cruises in September 2026.

Data from the latest edition of Cruise Industry News’ Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Report shows that the last ship withdrawn from the company’s fleet was the Norwegian Majesty.

Originally built for Majesty Cruise Line in the early 1990s, the ship was sold to Louis Cruise Lines in mid-2008.

After being chartered back to Norwegian, the 40,000-ton vessel was delivered to its new owners in November 2009.

At the time, the 1992-built ship was the fourth retired by the company in a timeframe of just two years.

Then undergoing a major fleet modernization program, the brand also parted ways with the Norwegian Wind, the Norwegian Dream and the Norwegian Crown.

While the first two were transferred to the then-sister brand Star Cruises, the latter was sold to Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

Norwegian is also ditching a second ship in 2027, with the Norwegian Sun set to be delivered to Cordelia later that year.

Set to sail along with the 1999-built Norwegian Sky in India, the vessel will offer itineraries departing from ports in India, such as Goa and Mumbai.

In related news, the two other brands in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ portfolio are also set to withdraw ships in the near future.

After being sold to startup Crescent Seas, the Seven Seas Navigator will be retired from Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ fleet in late 2026.

Planning to launch a new luxury residential cruising concept, Crescent Seas also acquired Oceania Cruises’ Insignia for a late 2027 delivery.

Both ships are expected to undergo major conversion work before debuting as upscale residential vessels.