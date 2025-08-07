Silversea Highlights Land Experiences at Cormorant at 55 South

Silversea has unveiled highlights of the land offerings that will be available at The Cormorant at 55 South, its new 150-room hotel in Puerto Williams, Chile, which is scheduled to open in January 2026.

“Our vision for The Cormorant at 55 South has always been to transform a journey that had to be endured into one our guests truly enjoy,” said Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea.

“Our teams have created an enriching offering for guests to explore during their stay, giving them the opportunity to engage with the natural and historical heritage of Puerto Williams,” added Hernandez.

The company said in a press release that guests will be able to choose from a variety of guided excursions and activities tailored to different activity levels.

Birdwatching and Wildlife

Silversea said that Cormorant at 55 South will be a haven for birdwatching and ecological discovery, as the surrounding area is home to an array of bird species. Guests may also admire the native wildlife.

Kayaking

The Beagle Channel, which separates Chile from Argentina, lies just north of The Cormorant at 55 South. Here, guests have the opportunity to experience guided kayaking during their stay.

Hiking

According to the company, Puerto Williams is known for its location in the Fuegian Archipelago, surrounded by the landscapes of the Dientes de Navarino mountain range and Cape Horn.

Available nearby hikes include various trails along Parque Municipal Ukika and that pass through Magellanic subpolar forest.

Easier Traveling

Beginning in the 2025-2026 Antarctica season, guests will experience a new charter flight, reserved exclusively for Silversea guests from Santiago to Puerto Williams.

According to the Silversea, this is the only direct flight connecting these destinations.

Guests will enjoy upgraded aircraft, dedicated check-in services, and, once onboard, upgraded amenities including an in-flight meal service featuring alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as increased seating space.

The press release added that the hotel will facilitate a journey to Antarctica. The six-day Antarctica Fly Cruise Expeditions allow guests to fly over the Drake Passage, providing a shorter option without compromising time spent in the destination.