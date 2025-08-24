Second Itinerary Change for Royal Caribbean’s Liberty

Royal Caribbean International is adjusting the itinerary of a second consecutive cruise onboard the Liberty of the Seas due to Hurricane Erin.

After cancelling a visit to Bermuda earlier this month, the vessel is also skipping a stop in King’s Wharf that was scheduled for Aug. 23, 2025.

According to a statement shared with guests onboard, the planned visit had to be cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

“Along with our Chief Meteorologist, Craig Setzer, we’ve been monitoring Hurricane Erin as she continued moving north,” Royal Caribbean stated.

“While the storm is not expected to directly impact our location, its projected path will pass near our itinerary, generating significantly larger waves ahead of its track,” the company continued.

“To ensure safe navigation and to provide a more comfortable experience for everyone onboard, we’ll now enjoy a sea day instead of visiting Royal Naval Dockyard, Bermuda.”

After sailing from Cape Liberty on Aug. 21, 2025, the Liberty of the Seas is currently offering a nine-night cruise to Bermuda and the Caribbean.

In addition to King’s Wharf, the original itinerary included visits to Grand Turk, San Juan and St. Maarten.

“To help make up for this unexpected change, we’ll now arrive in Philipsburg, St. Maarten, at 10 AM instead of 2 PM,” Royal Caribbean added.

The company also adjusted the departure from the port, which is now scheduled for 7 PM instead of 8 PM.

“We’re truly sorry for this disappointing news caused by weather; your safety is our top priority. Please know, being onboard is one of the safest places because our ship can quickly move out of the way of any inclement weather,” Royal Caribbean added.

According to the statement, all pre-paid shore excursions booked through the company will be automatically refunded in the form of onboard credit.