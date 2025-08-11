Second Funnel Removed from SS United States

The second funnel of the SS United States was recently removed as progress continues to be made in transforming the ship into the world’s largest artificial reef.

According to a press release shared by Okaloosa County, the aft smokestack was removed from the former ocean liner on August 8, 2025.

The funnel was loaded onto a barge along with the remaining prop at the port of Mobile, where the 1948-built ship is currently being prepared for its new role.

Okaloosa County stated that the removed funnels, along with the main mast and other features, are being preserved for future use in the SS United States Conservancy land-based museum.

According to officials, all of the fuel aboard the vessel has now been removed and the tanks are being steam cleaned.

A substantial amount of wiring is still awaiting removal, the county added, noting that these steps are being taken to ensure an environmentally safe deployment of the vessel as an artificial reef.

Upon completion of preparations, the SS United States is expected to be sunk off the coast of Florida in late 2025.

Acquired by Okaloosa County in late 2024, the ship is being used as part of a project to create expanded marine habitat in the northern Gulf while enhancing the fishing and diving industry.

The 990-foot vessel will join other large ships that have already been deployed in the region by the Natural Resources Team at Destin-Fort Walton Beach.

In related news, the SS United States Conservancy recently revealed early plans for its land-based museum, which is being developed in partnership with Thinc Design.

According to the not-for-profit organization, the SS United States Museum and Visitor Experience will honor the enduring legacy of the vessel.

The attraction will feature highlights from the Conservancy’s collection of historic items from the vessel, as well as exhibitions and immersive simulations.