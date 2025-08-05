Conservancy Reveals Plans for SS United States Museum

The SS United States Conservancy recently announced the first details of its planned museum and visitor experience.

According to the not-for-profit organization, the project will after the funnels of the former ocean liner, which one of which was removed from the vessel this week.

After being towed to Alabama earlier this year, the SS United States is currently being prepared to be sunk as an artificial reef off the coast of Florida’s Destin-Fort Walton Beach.

The Conservancy said that six-story funnels will “form a dramatic centerpiece” of the future land-based attraction.

“We are deeply committed to celebrating the enduring legacy of America’s Flagship, and we have assembled an extraordinary team to help us realize our vision,” said Conservancy President Susan Gibbs.

“By incorporating iconic components from the historic ocean liner into an architecturally stunning land-based museum, the SS United States will continue to excite and inspire future generations,” she added.

According to the Conservancy, the SS United States Museum and Visitor Experience will honor the enduring legacy of the vessel, which is described as “America’s Flagship.”

Originally built in the 1940s, the vessel is known for having broken the trans-Atlantic speed records for both eastbound and westbound travel on her maiden voyage.

The group added that the ship carried over one million passengers during her service life, including four U.S. presidents, celebrities, immigrants, artists, diplomats and American servicemen and servicewomen.

The SS United States Conservancy has engaged Thinc Design, a museum and exhibit design firm, to initiate the museum planning and development process.

According to the organization, Thinc is internationally recognized for creating “powerful and story-driven environments” that merge physical artifacts with immersive media and theatrical effects.

The company has previously worked on an array of exhibitions, including the National September 11 Memorial Museum; the Empire State Building Observatory; Robert Ballard’s Challenge of the Deep, focusing on RMS Titanic exploration; and aquariums in Seattle, Miami and San Francisco.

Thinc is now partnering with LMN Architects and engineering firm Buro Happold to guide the initial planning of the SS United States Museum and Visitor Experience.

Gibbs & Cox, the firm that designed the SS United States, and now a subsidiary of Leidos, is said to be lending technical input as well to bring the ship to life for new generations of visitors.

“From the moment we first set foot aboard the SS United States, we felt a passion for helping tell her remarkable story,” said Tom Hennes, founder of Thinc Design.

“In close collaboration with the Conservancy, we look forward to designing dynamic, interactive exhibits that create an unforgettable experience for all visitors.”

Over the decades, the Conservancy said it has acquired thousands of historic items from the SS United States, including artwork, artifacts, vintage photographs and film footage.

Highlights from these collections will be featured in the future museum’s exhibitions and will be complemented by dynamic and immersive simulations of seagoing journeys aboard the vessel.

The Conservancy recently mounted a new installation of its series of digital exhibitions: “Food Tastes Better at Sea: Food and Dining Aboard the SS United States,” which can be viewed on this link.