Sain John Welcomes Unscheduled Visit from Norwegian Aqua

Saint John in Canada welcomed the new Norwegian Aqua for an unscheduled visit earlier this week.

Initially set to visit Bermuda, the Norwegian Cruise Line ship was diverted to the port due to the impact of Hurricane Erin.

“It was a beautiful sunny day, and guests were in good spirits despite not being at the port they signed up for,” Natalie Allaby, Port Saint John’s director of cruise, marketing and engagement, told Cruise Industry News.

“Days like yesterday remind us of how our cruise sector was born back in September of 1989: a hurricane diversion from an NYC cruise destined for Bermuda that came our way instead,” she continued.

The first cruise ship to visit Saint John was the Cunard Princess, which arrived at the port in Canada’s Bay of Fundy due to a diversion caused by Hurricane Gabrielle.

“We hope we can be of assistance should any additional diversions need to occur during the 2025 hurricane season,” Allaby added.

The call also marked the first visit of a Prima-class ship to Saint John, she added, noting that the port is happy to accommodate unscheduled calls.

After departing from New York City, the Norwegian Aqua made its inaugural visit to Saint John on Aug. 20, 2025.

The visit was part of a four-night cruise that also marked the ship’s debut in NYC and the Canada and New England region.

Initially set to include an overnight call at the Royal Naval Dockyard in Bermuda, the itinerary was adjusted due to Hurricane Erin.

In a statement sent to guests onboard, Norwegian said that the change was necessary to allow the ship to “steer clear” of the storm and forecasted rough weather.

While the Norwegian Aqua is not scheduled to make additional visits to Saint John, the port is set to welcome other vessels from the company, including the Norwegian Getaway and the Norwegian Gem.