Royal Caribbean to Add 40 New Staterooms to Ovation

Royal Caribbean International is adding 40 new staterooms to the Ovation of the Seas during its upcoming refit.

As part of the company’s Royal Amplified refurbishment program, the 2016-built ship is scheduled to enter drydock ahead of its 2026 summer season in Alaska.

Most of the new staterooms will be added to decks 12, 13 and 16.

The new accommodations take over areas that are currently occupied by public areas, including the ship’s conference center and a suite lounge, as well as part of a fitness center.

An additional 19 cabins are coming to decks 5 and 9, replacing technical areas as well as Ovation’s Photo Gallery.

The refurbishment also includes changes to other public areas and features around the ship, including the expansion of the Casino Royale.

Taking over the area previously occupied by the lower level of Music Hall on Deck 3, the gambling room will see a significant additional footprint.

On Deck 4, a new nightclub replaces the upper level of Music Hall, while a Starbucks takes the area of the dessert shop Le Patisserie.

The Ovation of the Seas is also getting the new Pesky Parrot Bar, which was first introduced onboard the Utopia of the Seas in 2024, and replaces the current Bionic Bar.

Other changes include the Wonderland specialty venue being replaced by Izumi Teppanyaki and Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen taking over the space of Jamie’s Italian.

With staterooms taking over its present location on Deck 12, the Suite Lounge is replacing a teen’s area on Deck 14.

Announced earlier this year, the latest round of Royal Amplified refurbishments will also see the Harmony of the Seas and the Liberty of the Seas undergoing refits.

The projects are set to take place, and according to Royal Caribbean, aim at “amplifying the vacation offerings” onboard.