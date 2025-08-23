Royal Caribbean Offers Incentives for Guests to Change Utopia Booking

Royal Caribbean International is offering incentives for guests willing to change their cabin categories for the August 25, 2025, cruise onboard the Utopia of the Seas.

According to a statement, passengers may receive perks when moving their bookings for ocean view or interior staterooms.

“Ahead of our Utopia of the Seas, August 25, 2025, sailing, we are looking to see if you and your travel party have flexible travel arrangements,” Royal Caribbean said.

“If your plans are set in stone, please mark this email as “Read,” and gear up for your upcoming adventure, although there are some pretty sweet options below,” the company continued.

Guests are being offered two options, including moving their bookings for an ocean view stateroom and receiving a 50 percent refund of the cruise fare paid.

Passengers can also receive a 100 percent refund of the fare paid for the booking when moving to an interior stateroom.

“We’ll move you to one of our cozy interior staterooms, and Royal Caribbean International will fully refund the cruise fare paid on your current booking, including non-refundable deposits,” the company explained.

Royal Caribbean said that the special offer, which was sent to select guests, is valid for a limited time and subject to availability.

Sailing from Port Canaveral, the Utopia of the Seas is scheduled to offer a short cruise to the Bahamas on Aug. 25, 2025.

The four-night itinerary features visits to Nassau, as well as Royal Caribbean’s private island destination of Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, the Utopia of the Seas entered service in 2024 as the sixth ship in Royal Caribbean’s Oasis class.

The 5,714-guest vessel has operated a year-round schedule of short cruises to the Bahamas from Port Canaveral since debuting.