Royal Caribbean Informs Guests of New Greek Cruise Taxes

Royal Caribbean International recently issued a statement informing guests about a new cruise tax that recently took effect in Greece.

The new seasonal fees were introduced in July and, according to the local government, are aimed at combating overtourism as well as improving the country’s tourism infrastructure.

“Beginning with sailings that depart on August 1, 2025, a seasonal cruise tax will be implemented across various ports in Greece, including iconic destinations like Mykonos and Santorini,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement.

“This initiative supports sustainable tourism and helps preserve the natural beauty and cultural heritage of these beloved destinations,” the company continued.

According to Royal Caribbean, guests who booked their sailings on or after September 20, 2024, have already paid for the fees, which were included within the taxes and fees section of their invoice.

The new taxes vary by destination being visited, as well as the time of the year.

For visits to Santorini and Mykonos taking place between June 1 and September 30, guests will pay 20 euros per person. During the same timeframe, each passenger will pay 5 euros when visiting other Greek ports.

Shoulder seasons will see passengers paying 12 euros for visits to Mykonos and Santorini that take place in October 2025, as well as between April 1 and May 31.

For other calls in Greece during the same timeframe, passengers will be required to pay 3 euros.

From November 1 to March 31, the fees decrease to 4 euros per person for visits to Mykonos and Santorini and to 1 euro per person for all other Greek destinations.

For guests who have already paid for the taxes along with their booking, Royal Caribbean will exchange the amounts at a monthly forecasted rate.

The company also said that for guests who choose to remain onboard and not go ashore in the Greek ports, the fee amounts will be automatically refunded to their onboard accounts at the end of the cruise.

Passengers who booked the cruises before September 20, 2024, will have to pay the new taxes before disembarking in Greece.