Greece Starts Charging Taxes for Cruise Guests

The Greek Government has started to charge taxes for guests arriving at the country’s ports onboard cruise ships.

According to euronews.com, Greece’s so-called sustainable tourism fee went into effect on Monday, July 21, 2025.

Cruise lines and travel agents will be responsible for collecting the new taxes before paying the authorities on a quarterly basis, the website added.

If a company fails to pay the due taxes, port authorities can reportedly prohibit further calls of its ships to destinations in Greece.

Announced earlier this year, the country’s sustainable tourism fee is said to be aimed at curbing overtourism.

According to the Greek Government, the taxes will also help with the tourism infrastructure in destinations that welcome a rising number of visitors.

The fee is higher in some of the country’s most popular destinations: Santorini and Mykonos. The latter welcomed nearly 1.3 million guests and roughly 770 cruise calls in 2024, according to data from the Hellenic Ports Association.

In addition to varying depending on the destination visited, the new taxes will also vary by season and time of year.

For visits to Santorini and Mykonos taking place between June 1 and September 30, guests will pay 20 euros per person. When visiting other Greek ports during the same timeframe, each passenger will pay 5 euros.

Guests will pay 12 euros when visiting Mykonos and Santorini in October 2025, as well as between April 1 and May 31. For other calls in Greece during shoulder seasons, passengers will be required to pay 3 euros.

From November 1 to March 31, the fees decrease to 4 euros per person for visits to Mykonos and Santorini, and to 1 euro per person for all other Greek destinations.