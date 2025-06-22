Greece to Introduce Tax for Cruise Guests Starting in July

The Greek government is reportedly rolling out a new visiting tax for guests arriving in the country onboard cruise ships.

According to sources in Greece, the tax will come into effect on July 1, 2025, as part of a new law that passed in 2024.

First announced in 2023, the measure aims to decongest destinations in the country, as well as finance infrastructure projects for cruise and tourism.

The fees will vary by destination and season and will be paid per passenger and per visit, iEidiseis reported.

Mykonos and Santorini will see the biggest charges, with passengers paying 20 euros per visit between July 1 and September 30.

The fee goes down to 12 euros for calls during shoulder seasons, including for arrivals in October, April and May.

During the winter season, which extends from early November to late March, guests will pay four euros.

For other destinations in Greece, the arriving fee starts at one euro for the winter season, before going up to five euros during the high summer season. Shoulder seasons will see passengers paying three euros.

Details of the collection method, as well as which authorities will be responsible for enforcing the measure, will be determined soon, iEidiseis added.

According to the website, the proceeds from the fees will be channeled into the municipalities where the ships arrive, as well as the Ministries of Shipping and Tourism.

Estimates indicate that the new taxes will generate 50 to 100 million euros in revenue for the country per year.

The decision to charge arriving cruise guests was issued after an initiative by Vasilis Kikilias, Greece’s Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy.

One of the major cruise destinations in the Eastern Mediterranean, the country welcomes millions of guests each year.

“Greece does not have a structural overtourism problem … Some of its destinations have a significant issue during certain weeks or months of the year, which we need to deal with,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a press conference in 2024.