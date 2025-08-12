Port Canaveral Celebrates Maiden Visit of Royal Caribbean’s Star

Canaveral Port Authority celebrated the maiden arrival of Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas with a traditional maritime plaque exchange on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the ceremony welcomed the ship to its new homeport and marked the beginning of a series of inaugural celebrations.

The event was attended by Canaveral Port Authority CEO and Port Director Capt. John Murray, Canaveral Port Authority Board Chairman Admiral Wayne Justice (USCG-Ret.), and Canaveral Port Authority Commissioner Kevin Markey, as well as other members of the port leadership team.

The authorities joined Captain Rob Hempstead and the Star’s team of officers to celebrate the vessel’s inaugural visit, which started on Aug. 9, 2025.

“We are enormously proud of our longtime partnership with Royal Caribbean and very excited to have this magnificent new ship join their fleet of vessels homeported here,” stated Murray.

“The Star of the Seas is a substantial addition and underscores the growing demand for cruising from our port. After months of planning, preparation, and facilities improvements we’ve made, our team is ready to provide the high-quality guest experience that has become our hallmark,” he added.

According to the Canaveral Port Authority, the arrival of the Star of the Seas represents the latest chapter in the partnership between Royal Caribbean and the port, which dates back nearly 30 years.

The 248,663-ton ship will sail its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral on August 16, 2025, followed by an official naming ceremony and christening on August 20, 2025. The event will be led by singer Diana Ross, who will serve as the vessel’s godmother.

The Star of the Seas will then begin operating seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean starting on August 31, 2025.

The new Icon-class ship joins other Royal Caribbean vessels in Port Canaveral, including the Utopia of the Seas, the Explorer of the Seas, the Harmony of the Seas and the Adventure of the Seas.

Canaveral Port Authority is also hosting a celebration to mark the first departure of the Star of the Seas.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, August 16, at Port Canaveral’s Jetty Park. Described as a family-friendly party in the park, the celebration will coincide with the ship’s departure and will feature food trucks, themed giveaways, a DJ and more.

Attendance at the event, which is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 PM, is free; however, parking passes for Jetty Park are required and should be purchased in advance.