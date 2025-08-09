Star of the Seas Arrives in Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean’s 248,633-ton Star of the Seas arrived in Port Canaveral this morning.

The new ship will be named by music icon Diana Ross and sail four short so-called showcase cruises before starting alternating Eastern and Western seven-day Caribbean cruises, all calling at Perfect Day at CoCo Cay.

Claiming the title of being the world’s largest cruise ship, the Star boasts a range of amenities, including 40 bars, restaurants and lounges, and family friendly features including the largest water park at sea, an ice-skating rink, laser tag, an escape room experience and expansive play areas for children of all ages.

Among the ship’s more than 2,800 staterooms are several suites accommodating up to nine guests.

The Star of the Seas was built at Meyer Turku in Finland and is a sister ship to the Icon, which entered service in 2024. Two more Icon-class ships are on order: the Legend of the Seas for delivery in 2026 and a yet not named sister ship for 2027.