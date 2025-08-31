Plantours’ Parent Company Takes Over Hamburg

The Ligabue Group, parent company of Plantours, has taken over the Hamburg from its previous owner, the Conti Group.

According to a press release, the 420-guest ship will continue to serve the German market following the transaction.

“We are very pleased to see the positive development of our cruise business with Plantours,” said Inti Ligabue, owner of the Ligabue Group.

“In recent years, we have invested significantly in our cruise sector with Plantours, focusing strongly on achieving a quality level that fully reflects our vision of travel – a vision that combines experience, knowledge and well-being,” he added.

“The Hamburg is a true gem that offers unique cruises that leave a lasting impression,” Ligabue continued, noting that the company is now planning a comprehensive modernization project for the ship.

“This will allow us to implement the many innovative concepts we have envisioned for the Hamburg.”

While further details of the modernization project are yet to be announced, the refit is scheduled to take place in 2026.

The Hamburg has been operating “extremely successfully on worldwide routes for years,” the Ligabue Group continued.

The Italy-based company highlighted the ship’s design, which allows it to offer expedition cruising in destinations like Antarctica and Greenland.

Other special features of the 1997-built vessel include its capacity to transit the St. Lawrence Seaway and offer itineraries in the Great Lakes.

Hamburg’s 2026-27 schedule is already available for bookings and includes winter cruises in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, the Norwegian Fjords, Western Europe and the Baltic, along with North Africa and the Azores.

In its press release, the Ligabue Group also noted that it has been strengthening its support for Plantours’ river cruise operations.

The company said it enabled the construction and operation of the riverboat Lady Diletta and also acquired the boutique ship Sans Souci.