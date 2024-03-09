Plantours Introduces New Livery and Logo

Plantours Kreuzfahrten is introducing a new visual identity to celebrate its 35th anniversary. In addition to a new logo, the refreshed look includes a new livery for its ships, a redesigned website, and a new slogan.

In addition to a single ocean-going ship, the Hamburg, Plantours operates a fleet of six riverboats across Europe.

All the ships will gradually get the new colors, which include a dark blue hull with details inspired by the new logo. As a nod to the company’s previous livery, the new design also includes yellow highlights.

The new slogan “So close to the world” was conceived to express the company’s itineraries and the need to see places in person, Plantours said.

Also debuting as part of the company’s anniversary celebrations, the new logo presents a yellow line to represent the company’s river cruising business, while its predominant blue color comes from Plantours’ parent company, the Italy-based Ligabue Group.

Formerly operated by Hapag-Lloyd as the Columbus, the Hamburg entered service for Plantours in 2012.

The 1998-built cruise ship was extensively refurbished in 2020, with the debut of new public areas and cabins.

Serving German-speaking markets, the 420-guest vessel offers cruises to Northern Europe during the local summer, in addition to global itineraries during the winter.

Taking advantage of its design, the Hamburg usually sails to a wide variety of regions, including Antarctica, the Great Lakes, and the St. Lawrence Seaway.

In related news, Plantours Kreuzfahrten welcomed Neil Palomba as its newest board member in January.

With an extensive career at MSC Cruises, Costa Cruises, and Carnival Cruise Line, Palomba was hired to bring his experience for a new phase of expansion and development of the brand, Plantours said.

The company also expanded its fleet recently with the purchase of the Sans Souci, a luxury boutique riverboat.