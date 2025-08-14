Ocean Majesty and Dutch Authorities Reach Agreement to Extend Charter

The Ocean Majesty is set to remain docked at Velsen-Noord for at least another year, according to reports from local media.

Chartered by local government authorities, the 1966-built vessel has been serving as accommodation for asylum seekers at the Dutch port since mid-2023.

As previously reported by Cruise Industry News, with its charter contract ending, the ship was scheduled to leave Velsen this August.

While the Dutch government was initially interested in extending the contract, the 450-guest ship was deemed too expensive for the operation.

Local authorities put out a request for proposals in an effort to replace the Ocean Majesty with a smaller and cheaper alternative ship.

According to Noordhollands Dagblad, Ocean Majesty’s owners ultimately agreed to a lower price for the continuation of the charter operation.

As a result, a deal extension was recently signed to keep the vessel moored in Velsen until July 1, 2026.

The new contract includes another extension option, which could see the ship continuing to serve as floating accommodations through December 31, 2026.

The local news website reported that the local government’s plan is to keep the Ocean Majesty in its current position until the completion of a facility in a different location.

The Ocean Majesty currently serves as home for 300 asylum seekers from Ukraine, the local news website added.

If an agreement with the ship’s owners had not been reached, residents of the vessel would have been moved to emergency shelters.

“We are pleased that the refugees, who are currently partly connected to Velsen and the region through work and education, will not have to leave,” the municipal executive board is quoted as stating.

As one of the oldest cruise ships still in active service, the Ocean Majesty is owned by Greece-based Majestic International Cruises.

Before arriving in the Netherlands, the 10,500-ton vessel was sailing for Germany-based Hansa Touristik in Northern Europe.