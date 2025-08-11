Norwegian’s Great Stirrup Cay to Get New Features Starting in Late 2025

A number of new features coming to Norwegian Cruise Line’s Great Stirrup Cay will be available starting in late 2025.

As part of a recently announced enhancement project, the company’s private island in the Bahamas will welcome a host of new venues and spaces through the summer of 2026.

The first new features coming to the destination include a two-ship pier, which is expected to be operational later this year.

Other attractions opening in 2025 include the Great Life Lagoon Heated Pool and Splash Harbor, a kids’ splash pad.

Great Stirrup Cay will also welcome new swim-up bars, a new welcome center and a new tram service before the end of the year.

More features are scheduled to open by the spring of 2026, including Hammock Bay, an open-air area that will offer over 50 hammocks and a dedicated bar.

Also opening next spring is Vibe Shore Club, an adults-only beach club offering a private bar, hanging daybeds, and premium lounge seating.

After debuting onboard the company’s ships, Horizon Park is another feature opening in Great Stirrup Cay in spring 2026.

According to the company, the venue will offer lawn-style games, pickleball courts, a nine-hole mini-golf course, half a sports court and more.

The biggest new attraction coming to Great Stirrup Cay, the Great Tides Waterpark, is set to open in the summer of 2026.

Completing the list of enhancements planned for the private island, the waterpark will offer 19 waterslides, as well as a series of attractions for children and adults.

The waterpark is highlighted by a dynamic river, which is described by Norwegian as “an immersive water experience with an accelerated current that will be faster and more exciting than a typical lazy river.”

Also debuting during the summer of 2026 is a new mini aquatic racecourse with jet karts that combines elements of go-karting and jet skiing.