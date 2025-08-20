Norwegian Escape to Extend Call in NYC to Avoid Hurricane Erin

The Norwegian Escape is extending its visit to New York City due to the impact of Hurricane Erin on the East Coast.

After repositioning from Miami, the Norwegian Cruise Line ship was scheduled to sail from its new homeport on Wednesday.

Initially set to offer a ten-night cruise to the Caribbean and Bermuda, the Escape is now set to remain in New York City for three days before operating a revised itinerary to the Bahamas and Bermuda.

“Due to the impact of Hurricane Erin and the severe weather it’s bringing to the East Coast, we’ve made the difficult decision to change the itinerary for Norwegian Escape’s August 20, 2025, sailing,” the company said in a statement sent to guests.

According to Norwegian Cruise Line, the change prioritizes the safety and comfort of everyone onboard the ship.

“As a result, the Norwegian Escape will remain docked in New York until 5:00 PM on August 21, then anchor in the port before officially sailing at 11:59 PM on August 22, 2025,” the company added.

While the cruise’s original itinerary included visits to Puerto Plata, San Juan, St. Maarten, Tortola and King’s Wharf, the Norwegian Escape is now set to head to Nassau, Great Stirrup Cay and King’s Wharf after departing from New York City.

“We understand how disappointing it can be when a long-anticipated vacation is disrupted,” Norwegian added.

“We thank you for your flexibility and understanding as we navigate this situation with your safety and experience in mind.”

According to the statement, shore excursions booked through Norwegian will be automatically cancelled, with full refunds credited to onboard accounts.

Earlier this week, Norwegian Cruise Line also changed the itineraries of the Norwegian Jewel and the Norwegian Aqua due to the impacts of Hurricane Erin.