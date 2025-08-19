Norwegian Changes Itinerary of Luna’s Maiden Cruise

Norwegian Cruise Line is making changes to the itinerary of the first cruise of the new Norwegian Luna, which is set to depart from Southampton on March 10, 2026.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the inaugural voyage is dropping a visit to Morocco to add visits to Spain and Gibraltar.

“We know that crafting the perfect vacation takes more than a little planning. It starts with daydreams of sea breezes, a suitcase packed with more ‘just in case’ outfits than you’ll ever need, and a countdown you’ve been checking daily,” Norwegian said.

“So, when an itinerary change is necessary, it’s never just a line on a map. Every decision is made thoughtfully, with your experience at heart,” the company continued.

“With that in mind, we’ve made a few adjustments to your itinerary due to necessary refueling operations in Barcelona and Gibraltar, ensuring a seamless and immersive journey from port to port.”

Norwegian said that a previously scheduled visit to Tangier, Morocco, will no longer take place. Instead, the Norwegian Luna will offer an overnight stay in Barcelona, as well as an extended visit to Gibraltar.

Departing from the Italian port of Civitavecchia, the revised 13-night itinerary also includes nine days at sea.

After crossing the Atlantic, the maiden voyage is set to end at the Port of Miami on March 23, 2026.

The Norwegian Luna then kicks off a series of cruises from South Florida, beginning with a four-night sailing to the Bahamas.

Starting in April, the Prima-class vessel embarks on a year-round schedule of seven-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean.

The ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, Tortola in the British Virgin Islands and Charlotte Amalie in St. Thomas.

Before returning to Miami, the Norwegian Luna is also scheduled to make visits to Norwegian’s private island destination of Great Stirrup Cay.