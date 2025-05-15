Norwegian Luna to Offer Trans-Atlantic Crossing

The new Norwegian Luna will now offer a trans-Atlantic crossing ahead of embarking on its maiden season from Miami.

Currently being built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, the Prima-class ship is set to embark on its first cruise from Florida in April 2026.

A new 13-night repositioning voyage is set to depart from Civitavecchia, a port near Italy’s capital city, Rome, on March 10, 2026.

The itinerary is said to include a visit to Tangier in Morocco, as well as 12 days cruising the Atlantic before arriving at PortMiami on March 23, 2026.

The sailing is now available for booking through travel agent channels and and to the general public on Norwegian’s website.

As a sister to the Norwegian Aqua, the Norwegian Luna is set to offer seven-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas from Miami.

The first revenue sailing from the vessel’s South Florida homeport is scheduled for April 4, 2026.

Sailing to ports of call in the Western Caribbean, the seven-night cruise features visits to Cozumel, Costa Maya, Harvest Caye and Roatán.

After its maiden cruise, the Norwegian Luna is set to offer regular weeklong cruises to the Eastern Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Set to be repeated through late October, the seven-night itinerary features visits to Puerto Plata, St. Thomas and Tortola, as well as Norwegian’s private island destination of Great Stirrup Cay.

The Norwegian Luna then returns to a Western Caribbean rotation in early November, offering itineraries to Mexico, Belize and Honduras.

With a design that mirrors the Norwegian Aqua, the new ship will offer features that include Aqua Slidecoaster, a first-of-its-kind hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide.

The Norwegian Luna also brings back a wide range of dining venues, including Sukhothai, Norwegian’s first Thai specialty restaurant.