Nicko Cruises Reveals Further Details of 2026-27 World Cruise

Nicko Cruises recently revealed more details of its 2026-27 world cruise as part of a new brochure.

According to a press release, the new catalog features all information on the cruise itinerary and destinations, as well as facts about the Vasco da Gama.

The 1,270-guest ship is set to embark on the world cruise in Hamburg on November 3, 2026.

Before returning to the same port days 193 later, the Vasco da Gama will make visits to destinations in the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Indian Ocean.

Guests can also embark on a shorter version of the world cruise, which sails from Hamburg to Tokyo in Japan over 126 days.

Nicko said that the itinerary is highlighted by destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America, such as Belém in Brazil, Bridgetown in Barbados and Cartagena de Indias in Colombia.

The cruise also features a full transit of the Panama Canal before continuing to the Pacific Ocean for visits to ports in Ecuador, Peru and Chile.

The next leg of the itinerary sails to the South Pacific and Oceania, visiting destinations in French Polynesia, Fiji, Apia, Papua New Guinea and more.

Guests will then sail to ports of call in the Far East and Southeast Asia, such as Manila in the Philippines, Incheon in South Korea, Keelung in Taiwan, Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam and Penang in Malaysia.

On its way back to Europe, the Vasco da Gama is set to visit Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Oman, as well as Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan.

After transiting the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, the vessel arrives in Greece for visits to Piraeus and Kalamata, followed by ports in Italy, Spain and Portugal.

The last leg of the cruise sails to Western Europe, crossing the English Channel and visiting Dover, London and Honfleur.

After over six months at sea and visits to a wide range of destinations, the Vasco da Gama returns to Hamburg on May 15, 2027.