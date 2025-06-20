Nicko Announces Vasco da Gama’s 2026-27 World Cruise

Nicko Cruises announced its world cruise for the 2026-27 season aboard the Vasco da Gama.

According to a press release, the 196-night voyage will depart from Hamburg, Germany, on Nov. 3, 2026.

Before returning to the same port in early 2027, the 1,270-guest ship is set to visit a wide range of destinations around the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans.

Passengers will also be able to join the Vasco da Gama for a shorter version of the world cruise, which will sail from Hamburg to Tokyo, Japan, over 126 days.

According to Nicko, a new catalog showcasing the two new world cruises, as well as their routes, destinations and highlights, was introduced earlier this week.

After departing from Hamburg, the Vasco da Gama is scheduled to visit destinations in Western Europe and the Canary Islands before crossing the Atlantic on its way to the Caribbean.

The vessel is also set to visit Cape Verde and the Brazilian ports of Belém and Macapá before arriving in Central America, where it will sail to destinations like Barbados, Martinique and Grenada.

The world cruise continues with a full transit of the Panama Canal, as well as visits to Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru, Ecuador and Chile.

After its stint in South America, the Vasco da Gama sets sail to the South Pacific, where it is set to visit French Polynesia, Easter Island, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and more.

In Asia, the ship is scheduled to sail to destinations that include the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan.

Other countries set to be visited in the region include Vietnam, where passengers will be able to join an overland tour to the former imperial city of Hue.

The world cruise also features ports of call in Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean, including Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Oman and the Maldives.

On its way back to Europe, the Vasco da Gama sails to Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt and the Suez Canal.

Before arriving back in Germany, the ship is also scheduled to sail to ports in the Mediterranean and Western Europe, such as Piraeus in Greece, Syracuse in Italy and La Coruña in Spain.

According to Nicko, additional details about the world cruise will be presented to travel agents during a series of webinars scheduled for late July.

Sailing from Hamburg for the first time, the Vasco da Gama is also set to offer a world cruise during the 2025-26 winter season.