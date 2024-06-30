Nicko Reveals Third World Cruise Onboard the Vasco da Gama

Nicko Cruises will offer a third world cruise onboard the Vasco da Gama, the company announced in a press release.

Now available for booking, the 175-day global voyage is part of the company’s new 2025-26 program and sails roundtrip from Hamburg starting on November 7, 2025.

The itinerary was presented to journalists during a digital press conference on June 25, Nicko Cruises said.

“Traveling the world with our Vasco da Gama means exploring destinations that are away from the major tourist hotspots. Hidden treasures and unforgettable experiences are again planned for our third world tour, this time even starting and ending in the German cruise city par excellence,” said Nicko’s Managing Director Guido Laukamp.

“My personal highlight of our third world tour is the island of Komodo. Encountering the monitor lizards there in the wild is unique and magical in a special way,” he added.

With scheduled visits to 91 ports in 42 countries, the cruise crosses the Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

On its way back to Hamburg, the cruise also visits destinations in the Middle East, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

According to Nicko, the itinerary is highlighted by its departure port in Germany, which is a first for the company.

The voyage onboard the 1,270-guest ship also features visits to lesser-known destinations, including the island of San Andrés in Colombia, and São Vicente in Cape Verde.

Transits of both the Panama Canal and the Suez Canal are also part of the itinerary, which can be split into five different segments.

For a shorter voyage, Nicko is also offering guests the opportunity to embark on a 148-day segment that sails from Hamburg to Bali, Indonesia.

Pre- and post-cruise packages are available for all cruises outside Europe, the company added.