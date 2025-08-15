New Star Princess to Introduce Enhanced Spellbound by Magic Castle

The new Star Princess will debut an enhanced version of Spellbound by Magic Castle, Princess Cruises announced in a press release.

According to the company, the venue offers a speakeasy experience born from a collaboration with Hollywood icon, The Magic Castle®.

Building on its debut onboard the 2023-built Sun Princess, Spellbound by Magic Castle will feature a new theme onboard the Star Princess.

“Spellbound has quickly become one of the most talked-about experiences at sea, and we’re thrilled to take it to the next level onboard the Star Princess,” said Princess Cruises Vice President of Hotel Operations and Guest Experiences, Lorna Warren.

“By bringing to life the spirit and setting of the original Magic Castle in Hollywood, our reimagined speakeasy will deliver a one-of-a-kind venue where every guest can feel like they’ve stepped into a world of true magic.”

The enhanced Spellbound by Magic Castle will pay homage to the golden age of magic, Princess said, with a special nod to Richard Valentine Pitchford, a magician better known as Cardini.

According to the company, he was a “master of sleight-of-hand and theatrical illusion, captivating audiences with elegance and mystery.” Cardini was the great-uncle of Randy Pitchford, the owner of the Magic Castle, Princess added.

The updated venue will offer a series of themed spaces, the company continued, including a whimsical ticketing booth, the new Cardini Bar, a behind-the-curtain backstage area and the Peacock Theater.

“Each space is richly detailed with eclectic décor, moody lighting, and theatrical flourishes that heighten the sense of wonder,” Princess explained.

In addition to the new theme, the venue will introduce an exclusive new cocktail menu featuring handcrafted drinks available only at the Cardini Bar.

In a move to make this experience more accessible, Spellbound by Magic Castle is open to all guests onboard the Star Princess with several showtimes nightly.

Admission is $45 per guest and includes two signature cocktails along with a magic show. Tickets may be purchased in advance at Princess’ website or onboard.

Unlike the original concept, Spellbound will no longer include dinner service prior to showtime, the company added.

Guests are encouraged to dine at least two hours prior to their reservation to allow for uninterrupted enjoyment of the experience.

Currently in the final stages of construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the new Star Princess is set to enter service in October.