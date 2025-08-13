Star Princess Completes Sea Trials

Princess Cruises announced that the Star Princess, which is currently being built by Fincantieri, has completed its sea trials. The ship is on track to welcome its first guests on October 4, 2025, sailing t from Barcelona.

The company said in a press release that Captain Gennaro Arma, a 27-year veteran with Princess Cruises and leader of the Sphere-Class newbuild site team, oversaw the sea trials.

He now heads a team of 1,600 dedicated crew members as the ship enters its final phase of outfitting.

“We confidently led the Star Princess through sea trials,” said Captain Arma. “As the proud leader of our newest vessel, I’m extremely impressed with the ship’s navigation capabilities and maneuverability. With the final countdown underway, my incredible teammates and I can’t wait to welcome guests aboard for unforgettable adventures this fall.”

During the final sea trials, the ship departed the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, for the Adriatic Sea, where the vessel completed a series of tests, including steering, navigation systems and propulsion.

The Star Princess is the second ship in the Princess fleet powered by LNG. It has been fitted with two Azipod propulsion units, providing 360-degree thrust for both forward and reverse movement, along with four large controllable pitch bow thrusters, enabling precise lateral maneuvering.

The ship will feature 30 dining and bar venues, entertainment and activity offerings and accommodations, including Sanctuary Collection suites, mini-suites and balcony rooms — each offering a private getaway with exclusive amenities, spaces and rooms. The Star Princess features 1,500 balcony staterooms.

Standout venues include The Dome, a next-generation relaxation and entertainment space; The Arena, a technologically advanced theater; The Piazza, the architectural centerpiece of the ship with floor-to-ceiling windows and sweeping ocean vistas; and Spellbound by Magic Castle, the speakeasy experience.

The ship’s inaugural season features sailings to the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Panama Canal and Alaska. Voyages are now available for booking.