NCL Changes Aqua’s 2026 Miami Itinerary from February to March

Norwegian Aqua

Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL) has notified booked guests that the company has made changes to the Norwegian Aqua’s itinerary sailing from February 8 to March 22, 2026.

A booked guest posted on a forum that NCL had emailed guests to inform them that the ship would depart from Miami 90 minutes earlier and that they would have an extra hour in St. Thomas.

Additional changes mentioned are as follows:

  • The Aqua would depart Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, an hour earlier
  • The ship would leave Tortola, British Virgin Islands, an hour later, and
  • It would also sail from Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas, an hour later.

 

Previously reported by Cruise Industry News, the Norwegian Aqua will sail a series of five- and seven-day warm-weather voyages to Bermuda from New York City from August 2025 through October 2025. She will then sail round-trip Caribbean cruises from Miami with a visit to Great Stirrup Cay from October 2026 to April 2027.

