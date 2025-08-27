Milwaukee Ready to Break Ground for New Cruise Dock

Milwaukee is ready to break ground for the construction of Port Milwaukee’s new South Shore Cruise Dock.

According to a press release, state and local officials will join Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson in early September to mark the start of construction for the new development.

Located at 2320 S Lincoln Memorial Dr, the South Shore Cruise Dock will become the port’s third designated cruise dock.

According to Port Milwaukee, the berth will welcome Seaway-max ships in transit calls during cruises in the Great Lakes.

The development of the new cruise dock is expected to cost approximately $9 million, with $5 million coming from Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s budget and $3.5 million from the State of Wisconsin’s Capital Tourism Grant.

A further $500,000 was granted from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Harbor Assistance Program.

Port Milwaukee said that the new infrastructure will bring a positive economic and tourism impact to the City of Milwaukee, the State of Wisconsin and the Great Lakes region.

In addition to Mayor Johnson, other authorities set to attend the celebratory event include Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld and Port Milwaukee’s Director Jackie Q. Carter.

Milwaukee’s Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic and Visit Milwaukee’s President and CEO Peggy Williams-Smith will also be present.

Construction of the new South Shore Cruise Dock is reportedly set to be completed ahead of the 2026 season.

Port Milwaukee is hosting 22 cruise ship calls in 2025, with 44 total itineraries scheduled between late April and mid-October.

Cruise lines calling the port include Viking, with the Viking Octantis and the Viking Polaris; Pearl Seas with the Pearl Mist; and Victory Cruise Lines with the Victory I.

Relaunched by John Waggoner earlier this year, the latter returned to the port following a seven-year hiatus.