Port Milwaukee Set to Launch 2025 Cruise Season

Port Milwaukee will begin its 2025 cruise season on Monday, April 28, by welcoming the Viking Octantis, marking the fourth consecutive season the ship has opened the city’s cruise schedule.

The ship is scheduled to arrive at the City Heavy Lift Dock at 10 a.m

This year, Port Milwaukee expects 22 cruise ship calls, with 44 total itineraries scheduled between late April and mid-October. Approximately 11,000 international passengers are projected to visit Milwaukee in 2025. Cruise lines calling at the port include Viking Cruises (the Octantis and Polaris), Pearl Seas (the Pearl Mist) and Victory Cruise Lines, which returns to Milwaukee after a seven-year hiatus with three turnaround visits by the Victory I.

Construction of the South Shore East cruise dock is set to begin this spring and is expected to be ready by the 2026 season, which is projected to bring approximately 18,500 global passengers.

According to Cruise the Great Lakes, nearly 22,000 passengers are expected to cruise the region in 2025, reflecting a 10 percent increase from 2024. The economic impact is estimated to exceed $230 million, up 15 percent year over year.