Holland America Celebrates Partnership with AWCC with Moose

Holland America Line is celebrating the arrival of Eland, a bull moose who is the newest resident of the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center (AWCC).

According to a press release, the arrival of Eland marks a milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to Alaska’s wildlife and conservation efforts.

When the bull moose was displaced due to the closure of his previous facility, AWCC was able to give him a permanent home, the company explained.

“We’re proud that Holland America Line’s support helped make his arrival possible. Now thriving in his new home, Eland enjoys expert attention, enrichment, and the wide-open spaces every moose deserves,” the cruise line added.

The animal had his name chosen by Holland America’s social media followers, who selected the word that means moose in Dutch.

According to the company, the choice reflects its heritage and deep connection to Alaska, and saw thousands of participants voting.

“We’re incredibly proud to play a role in bringing Eland to his new home at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center,” said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer for Holland America Line.

“His arrival represents more than just a relocation; it’s a reflection of our long-standing commitment to Alaska and its wildlife. Eland’s story gives our guests and fans a unique opportunity to connect with the region in a personal and meaningful way. Supporting AWCC’s conservation efforts and helping provide a safe, enriching environment for animals like Eland is something we’re deeply honored to be part of,” she added.

Holland America said it will continue to support AWCC through a variety of onboard initiatives, including the sale of Harry & David’s Moose Munch® Premium Popcorn onboard its ships in Alaska.

Three percent of net sales of the product are donated to the conservation center, the company explained.

Two exclusive cocktails, Grizzly Bear Hugo’s Spritz and Pip & Jo’s Moscow Moose, contribute $1 per drink to AWCC.

Holland America also donates $2 from every Eland plush moose sold onboard and at Holland America Line’s Denali Lodge.