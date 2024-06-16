Holland America Invites Fans to Name a Moose

Holland America Line is offering fans the chance to name an orphaned moose calf rescued in collaboration with the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center (AWCC).

Name suggestions can be submitted on a designated post on Holland America Line’s official Facebook and Instagram pages by June 23, 2024. Holland America Line and AWCC will select the top ten suggestions from the comments. The top ten names will be posted on Holland America Line’s Facebook and Instagram pages, where fans can vote for their favorite. The winning name will be announced in early July.

“Holland America Line has been exploring Alaska longer than any other cruise line and we are deeply committed to supporting AWCC in its conservation efforts to protect Alaska’s wildlife,” said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer for Holland America Line. “Our guests take an Alaska cruise to see wildlife in the region, and moose are part of ‘Alaska’s Big Five.’ We are excited to give our fans the opportunity to participate with the Alaska community in a fun and meaningful way.”

Holland America Line and AWCC are partnering not only to name the moose but also to help preserve Alaska’s wildlife. This summer, Holland America Line is offering guests the opportunity to have up-close encounters with moose at the AWCC facility, allowing them to feed the animals directly from their hands.

“We are grateful to partners like Holland America Line that help AWCC continue the work we do to protect and preserve Alaska’s wildlife,” said Sarah “Howie” Howard, executive director of Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center. “Most orphan animals that come into our facility are given a name to help foster a bond not only with our staff but with our visitors as well. We can’t wait to see what name is chosen by Holland America Line’s fans.”