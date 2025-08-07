Explora Journeys to Offer Ocean Wellness Retreats on Grand Voyages

Explora Journeys will offer Ocean Wellness Retreats during its Grand Voyages onboard the Explora I and the Explora II.

According to a press release, the one-day wellbeing programs offer a series of experiences, as well as holistic wellness practices inspired by both Eastern and Western traditions.

Practices include Surya Shakti Yoga, pranayama, sound healing, Gong Baths under the stars and guided reflection.

“Each retreat is thoughtfully designed to promote inner peace and emotional renewal, blending yoga, breathwork, sound sessions, and introspective techniques,” Explora stated.

Passengers are welcome to attend multiple retreats throughout the voyage to deepen their experience, the company added.

“Our Ocean Wellness Retreats exemplify how travel can nurture the mind, body and soul,” said Julanda Marais, head of ocean wellness at Explora Journeys.

“These retreats invite guests to slow down and reconnect, within themselves, and with the vast, calming energy of the sea,” she added.

Explora said that the Grand Voyages are ideally suited for the retreats due to their longer duration and sea days.

The experience will be offered on two cruises in 2025, including the repositioning voyage of the Explora I, which sails from Italy on October 18.

Before arriving in Miami on November 12, the cruise features visits to destinations in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.

The Explora II is also offering Ocean Wellness Retreats during its trans-Atlantic crossing, which will depart from Barcelona on November 11, 2025.

Sailing to Barbados, the repositioning cruise features visits to destinations in Morocco, the Canary Islands and the Caribbean.

“The Ocean Wellness Retreats harness this special setting to offer deeper self-awareness, balance and serenity, all framed by the soothing rhythm of the ocean waves,” Explora said.

In related news, Explora recently announced a limited-time offer featuring up to $2,000 in savings per suite.