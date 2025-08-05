Explora Journeys Announces Limited-Time Offer

Explora Journeys today announced “An Invitation to Explore,” a new limited-time offer featuring up to 2,000 euros (or approximately $2,300) in savings per suite.

According to a press release, the offer is valid for a curated selection of sailings in 2025 and 2026 and is available for reservations made between August 4 and 26, 2025.

Guests will be able to take advantage of savings of 1,000 euros (or approximately $1,100) per person for the first and second guests in each suite. Terms and conditions apply, Explora said.

Sailings to the Mediterranean and the Caribbean are included in the offer, as well as “Grand Journeys,” that sail between Europe and North America.

Explora added that every journey includes “spacious ocean-front suites, refined culinary experiences, wellness rituals and immersive cultural exploration.”

The “An Invitation to Explore” offer is currently available on Explora’s website, as well as the company’s Explora Experience Center.

Guests can also take advantage of the savings while booking with their preferred travel advisors, Explora added.

In related news, the company recently completed its second anniversary of service after embarking on its maiden cruise on August 2, 2023.

Explora’s fleet currently includes two ships: the Explora I, which entered service in 2023, and the Explora II, which debuted in 2024.

The company is now getting ready to welcome four additional vessels over the next few years. The Explora III will be the next vessel to enter service with its maiden cruise scheduled for August 3, 2026.

The Explora IV and the Explora V follow suit in 2027 while the Explora VI is scheduled to debut in 2028.

After initially launching operations with itineraries in Europe, North America and the Caribbean, the brand is also scheduled to debut in Alaska and the Middle East in the near future.

Explora’s inaugural season in Alaska is set to take place in 2027, while a debut in the Middle East is scheduled for the 2026-27 season.