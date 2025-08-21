Disney Adventure to Remain in Singapore For 2026-27

The Disney Adventure will continue to offer short cruises from Singapore as part of Disney Cruise Line’s recently announced 2026-27 deployment.

According to the company’s website, the 6,000-guest vessel will operate a series of three- and four-night cruises during this timeframe.

With no ports of call, the itineraries feature two and three days at sea, respectively, before returning to Singapore.

Nearly 30 new sailings are currently scheduled to take place between October 2026 and January 2027.

Currently under construction at MV Werften in Germany, the Disney Adventure is scheduled to enter service later this year.

As the largest ship ever built for Disney Cruise Line, the 208,000-ton vessel was designed to serve the Asian market.

After departing Germany, the ship is scheduled to deadhead to Singapore ahead of welcoming its first paying guests on December 15, 2025.

During the 2025-26 season, the Disney Adventure will sail from its homeport in Southeast Asia for a series of three- and four-night cruises to nowhere.

The itineraries feature only days at sea and will continue to be offered during the summer of 2026 as well.

Originally ordered as Dream Cruises’ Global Dream, the vessel was acquired by Disney Cruise Line after its operator ceased operations in 2022.

In addition to the Disney Adventure in Singapore, Disney’s 2026-27 season will include itineraries in the Caribbean and the West Coast.

The deployment is highlighted by capacity increases in Texas and California, with the Disney Wonder and the Disney Magic offering more cruises from San Diego.

In Galveston, the Disney Magic is set to offer an extended season that includes itineraries to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Three ships are scheduled to sail from Port Canaveral during the season: the Disney Treasure, the Disney Wish and the Disney Fantasy.

The Disney Destiny and the Disney Dream will offer cruises from Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades.