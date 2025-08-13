Cruise Norfolk Looking for Cruise Terminal Manager

The City of Norfolk is looking for a Cruise Terminal Manager, who will lead the operations of the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center.

According to an online job post, the high-level position is responsible for strategic decisions, including budgeting, planning and compliance, as well as overseeing the facility’s performance.

The terminal manager oversees the year-round planning, coordination and execution of cruise ship activity while managing critical stakeholder relationships and vendor contracts, the City of Norfolk explained.

Other essential functions include leading the full lifecycle of terminal operations, from pre-season to day-of execution and post-call debriefs.

In this position, the terminal manager will also partner with city departments, local law enforcement and emergency services to maintain a coordinated and secure team environment.

The professional also oversees stakeholder and industry relations, representing Cruise Norfolk in planning meetings, ship visits and regional working groups.

According to the City of Norfolk, the position’s annual salary falls within the Maritime Center department’s range, which runs between $59,393 and $98,237.

Applicants must have broad knowledge in a general professional or technical field, as well as a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Business (Administration), Maritime Operations, Logistics, Public Administration, or a related field.

The City of Norfolk also requires a minimum of five to eight years of progressively responsible experience in terminal management, port logistics, maritime operations, or a closely related industry, in addition to financial acumen and a specific set of skills.

Other desired experiences include a background in procurement or supply chain management, as well as demonstrated proficiency in budgeting.

As a permanent, full-time position, the Cruise Terminal Manager will work at the cruise terminal offices in Norfolk’s waterfront.

In addition to serving as a year-round homeport for Carnival Cruise Line, the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center welcomes transit calls from a wide range of brands, such as Azamara, Princess and TUI.

In 2027, the cruise terminal is also set to host weekly visits from Norwegian Cruise Line between April and August.