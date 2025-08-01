Cozumel Decides Against Fourth Cruise Pier

The Mayor of Cozumel, José Luis Chacón Méndez, said that the town does not support the construction of a fourth cruise pier.

According to a report by Riviera Maya News, Chacón Méndez sent a letter to Mexican national authorities earlier this month stating that Cozumel’s City Hall is against the expansion of cruise operations.

“In Cozumel, it’s the people who rule, who decide. Cozumel will first protect its environment and development,” Chacón Méndez is quoted as saying.

As part of the proposed cruise expansion, Muelles de Caribe was planning to build a new pier for deep-draft ships that carry over 7,000 guests.

Set to become Cozumel’s fourth cruise pier, the plan was first announced in 2019 but faced legal challenges from environmental groups.

In addition to the new cruise infrastructure, the project also included the construction of a beach club in Cabo Mantarraya.

“I have already signed the no-vote on the Mantaraya issue, and I have also already signed the no-vote on the SSA Mexico (Muelles de Caribe). That’s how we’re working together,” Méndez added.

“Both Urban Development and I have already told them that there will be no support for that project. We have already signed and submitted it,” he added.

The letters were sent by the Cozumel City Council in response to a technical requestby the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Riviera Maya News added.

After announcing plans to begin work on the project in June, Muelles de Caribe recently announced a “technical pause” in construction.

According to local media, the company said that it will step back to strengthen its environmental measures before resuming the project in the future.

In related news, the Royal Caribbean Group recently announced its intentions to start work on the construction of a new private destination in Mahahual.

The company recently took possession of the Costa Maya Cruise Port after revealing plans to buy the facility in late 2024.