China International Cruise Food Standards To Be Released at CCS18

The China International Cruise Food Standards will be officially released at the 18th China Cruise Shipping Conference (CCS18), according to a press release.

As an initiative of the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA) and the Beijing Agricultural Products Circulation Association, the standards will be revealed during the event that takes place in Nansha, Guangzhou, from Nov. 6 to 8, 2025.

An F&B-themed forum is also set to be held during the conference, which will feature an enlarged food exhibition area.

The China International Cruise Food Standards was said to have received strong support from the Center for Agro-product Safety and Quality, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and China Cruises Ltd.

According to the CCYIA, the standards focus on food safety and high quality by tracing the entire production process.

The project uses big data to inspect steps such as planting, breeding, processing and packaging, as well as logistics and warehousing.

The goal is to enhance the recognition and competitiveness of Chinese food in the international cruise market, CCYIA added.

According to the association, the China International Cruise Food Standards will also help domestic and foreign cruise companies, as well as government regulatory agencies, to grasp key elements such as procurement sources, processing, packaging, storage and transportation.

The initiative is of “great significance” for promoting the development of the F&B industry and even the supply chain of China’s cruise economy, CCYIA stated.

According to its organizers, the 18th edition of the China Cruise Shipping Conference will prioritize strengthening the cruise industry in China, as well as its supply chains.

A key focus will be fostering deeper integration between the cruise economy and the modern service sector’s productivity.

The event will be held alongside an International Cruise Supply Exhibition, which will feature over 100 cruise suppliers from South China and other parts of the country.