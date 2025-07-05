CCS18 to Be Held in Guangzhou from November 5 to 8

The 18th China Cruise Shipping Conference (CCS18), organized by the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA), is scheduled to take place in Nansha, Guangzhou, from Nov. 5 to 8, according to a statement.

Last year, Chinese authorities unveiled critical support measures, including visa-free entry for cruise passengers and regulations governing international cruise ships at Chinese ports, providing a solid policy framework for the development in 2025.

Ministry of Transport data shows that in Q1 2025, China’s international cruise market saw 16 ships operate 141 voyages, transporting 328,000 passengers marking a 67.8% year-on-year surge.

Guangdong Province is rapidly emerging as a powerhouse in China’s cruise economy, driven by a series of proactive policy initiatives. March 2025 saw the rollout of “Several Measures to Promote High-Quality Tourism Development,” followed by “Convenient Measures for International Cruise Supply” in April, and the “Guangdong Consumption Boost Action Plan” alongside “Marine Economic Development Regulations” in May. These comprehensive measures clearly signal the province’s strategic commitment to elevating its cruise sector.

As a core hub of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Nansha District has unique geographic advantages. By March 2025, the Nansha International Cruise Home Port, had hosted 52 voyages since resuming operations in 2024, offering routes to Japan, Vietnam, and Hong Kong, and served over 100,000 passengers.

Notably, the port signed a partnership with Adora Cruises last year as the Adora Flora City will operate from Nansha as its primary homeport when it sails in late 2026.

The upcoming China Cruise Shipping Conference (CCS18) will prioritize strengthening the entire cruise industry and supply chains. A key focus will be fostering deeper integration between the cruise economy and the modern service sector’s productivity. The conference aims to forge new industry advantages and inject substantial momentum into the sustainable growth of both Guangzhou and the broader nation.

Concurrently, the International Cruise Supply Exhibition will undergo a significant upgrade, enhancing its scale, the diversity of its exhibitors, and its overall business effectiveness. Over 100 cruise suppliers from South China and across the country are expected to participate, covering the entire supply chain to facilitate trade cooperation and generate new purchase orders.

