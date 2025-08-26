Celebrity Eclipse Arrives in the Mediterranean for Fall Season

Celebrity Cruises’ Eclipse recently arrived in the Mediterranean for a fall season sailing in Southern Europe.

The Solstice class vessel repositioned to the Mediterranean in mid-August following a summer season in Northern Europe.

Sailing from the Netherlands to Spain, the 12-night cruise included visits to Amsterdam, Dover, Le Havre, Bilbao, Lisbon, Cádiz, Gibraltar, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona.

The Eclipse is now set to offer a series of ten- to 12-night cruises to destinations in both the Western and Eastern Mediterranean.

Extending through late October, the season includes itineraries departing from Barcelona, Spain; Piraeus, Greece; and Ravenna, Italy.

Most of the cruises sail to the Greek Isles and the Adriatic, visiting a wide range of ports, such as Zadar and Split in Croatia, Chania and Santorini in Greece, Kusadasi in Turkey and Valletta in Malta.

Other ports of call set to be visited include Kotor in Montenegro, La Spezia in Italy, Villefranche in France and Palma de Mallorca in Spain.

Following the schedule in Southern Europe, the Eclipse is set to reposition to North America in early November.

Ahead of a winter season in the Caribbean, the vessel offers a 13-night trans-Atlantic crossing that sails between Barcelona and Fort Lauderdale.

In addition to eight days at sea in the North Atlantic, the itinerary features visits to Funchal and Lisbon in Portugal.

Before arriving at Port Everglades, the ship is also scheduled to dock at the Royal Naval Dockyard in Bermuda.

As part of Celebrity Cruises’ Solstice class, the Celebrity Eclipse was built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany and entered service in 2010.

Extensively refurbished over the years, the 2,850-guest ship recently underwent a drydock at the Damen Shipyard in Brest, France.

As part of the shipyard visit, the vessel received additional staterooms, as well as interior updates.