Celebrity Adds Cabins to Eclipse During Drydock

The Celebrity Eclipse resumed service with additional guest cabins following a recent drydock at the Damen Shipyard in Brest, France.

Now offering cruises in Northern Europe, the Celebrity Cruises ship saw its capacity slightly increased with the creation of ten inside staterooms.

According to the vessel’s new deck plans, additional cabins were added to areas on decks six, nine, 12 and 15.

The new staterooms replace the ship’s internet café and tech shop, which was originally created as part of a partnership with Apple, as well as a card room and a video arcade.

In addition to technical work, the Celebrity Eclipse also saw other upgrades to public areas and staterooms, including the replacement of carpets, upholstery and furniture.

Other changes include updates to Celebrity’s ship-within-a-ship concept, the Retreat. Guests sailing in Eclipse’s VIP suite enclave can now take advantage of a new Retreat Lounge on deck five, as well as a new exclusive solarium on deck 16.

After crossing the Atlantic in late March, the Celebrity Eclipse spent three weeks at drydock starting in early May.

The 2010-built vessel welcomed guests back on April 27, 2025, kicking off a summer deployment in Northern Europe.

Sailing from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the Eclipse is now offering a series of itineraries to the British Isles, Scandinavia, the Baltic and Iceland.

The 2,850-guest ship is set to operate a short fall season in the Mediterranean before repositioning to North America in early November.

During the 2025-26 winter, the Celebrity Eclipse offers four- to eight-night cruises departing from Fort Lauderdale.

The itineraries feature visits to destinations in the Bahamas and the Caribbean, such as Bimini, Nassau, Grand Cayman, Mexico, St. Maarten, and Puerto Rico.

The Eclipse is scheduled to return to Europe in 2026 for another summer season sailing from Amsterdam, Barcelona, Piraeus and Ravenna.