Celebrity Cruises Announces First 2027-28 Itineraries

Celebrity Cruises’ vessels will offer over 175 itineraries during the 2027-28 season, the company announced in a press release.

With cruises to Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, Australia, Japan, Canada and New England now revealed, Celebrity is set to visit more than 180 destinations.

The deployment is highlighted by 60 overnight stays and more than 115 port days of 12 hours or more, offering guests more time to discover European ports of call.

Celebrity is also increasing overnight stays in Japan, with longer visits to Tokyo, Kyoto (Osaka), Kobe and Aomori.

Other highlights of the season include Celebrity Xcel’s return to Europe, where it will be offered back-to-back sailings to destinations in France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Morocco, Greece and Turkey.

The Celebrity Edge will also spend more time in Alaska, offering an extended season in the region that also features sailings to Hawaii.

“With unforgettable itineraries that span the globe, guests can discover incredible destinations while enjoying the unrivaled hospitality Celebrity Cruises is known for,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises.

“Our 2027-28 sailings provide incredible destination experiences to both first-time cruisers and cruising veterans,” she added.

Seven ships from the Celebrity Cruises fleet will sail in Europe during the summer of 2027, while the Celebrity Infinity is scheduled to continue offering year-round cruises in the region.

The deployment is highlighted by three Edge Class vessels: the Celebrity Xcel, the Celebrity Ascent and the Celebrity Apex.

Along with the Celebrity Equinox, the Celebrity Eclipse, the Celebrity Silhouette and the Celebrity Constellation, the ships will offer cruises to 90 destinations in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and the Canary Islands.

Sailing from homeports that include Barcelona, Reykjavik, Amsterdam and Southampton, the itineraries visit 25 European countries.

Three vessels will sail in Alaska during the 2027 summer, including the Celebrity Edge, the Celebrity Solstice and the Celebrity Summit.

With itineraries departing from Seattle, Vancouver and Seward, the deployment includes the Edge offering an extended four-month season in the region.

The Edge and the Solstice are also scheduled to offer open-jaw itineraries to and from Hawaii ahead of winter seasons in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

The two vessels are scheduled to offer cruises to 33 destinations in 2027-28, along with overnight stays in Adelaide and Cairns.

In Asia, the Celebrity Millennium will homeport from the centrally located Narita cruise terminal for a second season.

The vessel offers itineraries to cities in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam and China, as well as cruises that circumnavigate Japan and sailings aimed at cultural experiences such as the Gion Festival and Nebuta Festival.

Sailing from Cape Liberty, the Celebrity Silhouette returns to the North Atlantic for weeklong cruises to Bermuda.

The Solstice-class ship is also scheduled to sail from Boston and Quebec City for 11-night cruises to Canada and New England.

Cruises to Europe, Japan, Canada and New England, as well as spring trans-Atlantic crossings, open for bookings on Sep. 5, 2025.

Sailings to Alaska and Hawaii open on Sep. 9, 2025, while itineraries in Australia and the South Pacific will be bookable on Sep. 30, 2025.

Celebrity also said that it will reveal its deployment plans for the Caribbean, Southeast Asia and the Galapagos at a later date.