Carnival to Sell Freshly Baked Pastries Across Fleet

Carnival Cruise Line is introducing a new offering of made-to-order pastries onboard its ships, according to Brand Ambassador John Heald.

In a social media post, he said that the snacks are currently being sold during breakfast onboard 11 vessels, including the Carnival Jubilee and the Carnival Celebration.

For a small fee, guests can order freshly fried donuts, beignets and churros, along with a wide choice of flavors and toppings.

Options include a choice of two or five donuts for $4 and $8, respectively, as well as four New Orleans-inspired beignets for $3.50.

Passengers can choose from different fillings and toppings, including powdered sugar, Boston cream and chocolate sauce.

Other options include golden churros rolled in cinnamon sugar, with five pieces for $3 and ten pieces available for $5.

Carnival is also offering a breakfast combo that allows guests to choose from two donuts and four beignets for $7.

Heald noted that the new offering is being rolled out across the Carnival fleet and will be available on all of the company’s North American ships within the next couple of weeks.

Other ships currently offering the pastries include the Mardi Gras, the Carnival Vista, the Carnival Horizon, the Carnival Panorama, the Carnival Firenze, the Carnival Venezia, the Carnival Magic, the Carnival Dream and the Carnival Breeze.

Depending on the vessel, the pastries are served in different locations onboard, including Street Eats, Sweet Spot or Seafood Shack.

Heald said that guests onboard can find more information about the product on the HUB App or the Funtimes journal.

In related news, Carnival recently introduced a new choice of coffee-to-go, which can be ordered as part of a new functionality of the HUB App.

The pick-up service is available from the Java Blue Café during morning hours onboard selected ships of the fleet.