Carnival Liberty Gets New Mini Golf Course from Adventure Golf & Sports

The Carnival Liberty received a new miniature golf course from Adventure Golf & Sports during its recent drydock enhancements.

According to the company, its game courses are designed to be durable and lightweight while offering excellent drainage.

The courses are also said to provide the right amount of challenge for adults and children, offering several alternative routes to a golf hole.

Adventure Golf & Sports has also installed mini-golf courses on other Carnival Corporation ships recently, including the Carnival Elation and the Emerald Princess.

Other vessels that feature the company’s courses include the Icon of the Seas and the Independence of the Seas.

In addition to Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean, Adventure Golf & Sports has also worked with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, American Cruise Lines and other brands in the past.

Carnival Liberty’s drydock took place in Europe between May and June 2025 and involved the ship undergoing a series of upgrades.

New additions to the 2005-built vessel included the military-themed Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, as well as a larger Carnival WaterWorks water park and a rebranded spa.

The ship’s casino also got upgrades that included a new enhanced layout and the addition of new slot machines and gambling tables.

Other new features included a Dream Studio for guests’ personalized photo sessions, as well as a Carnival Adventures venue, a one-stop shop for guests to learn about and book shore excursions.

Following its upgrade, the Carnival Liberty resumed its regular cruise schedule in New Orleans on July 12, 2025.

Sailing from the Big Easy every weekend, the 2,974-guest ship offers a series of seven-night cruises to either the Western Caribbean or the Bahamas.

The itineraries sail to a wide range of destinations, including Belize City, Cozumel, Nassau, Montego Bay and Key West.

Some of the weeklong cruises also visit Carnival’s new private destination in Grand Bahama, Celebration Key.