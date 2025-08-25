Carnival Cancels Conquest Sailings Due to Drydock Rescheduling

Carnival Cruise Line is canceling four cruises onboard the Carnival Conquest due to a drydock rescheduling.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the affected cruises were set to depart from PortMiami between Feb. 6 and Feb. 16, 2025.

“We have had to reschedule Carnival Conquest’s drydock from January 2026 to February 2026, and we are sorry to inform you that these cruises have been cancelled,” Carnival said.

“We have a variety of alternatives and are confident that you will find another Carnival cruise that is filled with an equal amount of fun,” the company added.

Affected guests are being offered the option to reschedule their cruise for a comparable sailing, the statement continued.

Carnival said that cruise rates will be protected and passengers will receive a $50 onboard credit per person, up to a maximum of $100 per cabin, when opting to reschedule.

Guests who do not wish to reschedule will receive a full refund of the fare paid for the cruise, as well as any pre-purchased items.

The company noted that the amounts will be returned to their original form of payment after September 1, 2025.

Carnival is also reimbursing up to $200 per person for any non-reimbursable air expenses and change fees incurred.

“We sincerely apologize for this change and thank you for your understanding. We look forward to having you sail with us,” Carnival added.

The Carnival Conquest was scheduled to offer a series of short cruises to the Bahamas during the timeframe of the cancellations.

Sailing from PortMiami, the three- and four-night itineraries included visits to Nassau, Half Moon Cay and Princess Cays.

The 110,000-ton vessel was also set to visit Carnival’s new private destination in Grand Bahama, Celebration Key.

Built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the Carnival Conquest originally entered service for Carnival Cruise Line in November 2002.