Carnival Celebrates Opening of Celebration Key

Carnival Cruise Line celebrated the opening of Celebration Key with a special ceremony held on Saturday.

According to a press release, the Carnival Vista was the first ship to visit the new private destination in Grand Bahama, with nearly 5,000 guests onboard.

As part of the ceremony, Carnival Cruise Line’s President Christine Duffy, Carnival Corporation’s CEO Josh Weinstein, Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal and Carnival Vista’s Captain Paolo Severini turned the key that “unlocked” the gates to the 10-story Suncastle, a landmark building in the new destination that is home to two racing waterslides.

They also cut the ribbon to open Lokono Cove, the shopping village, while O’Neal made the first shot at the basketball court, which was followed by a champagne toast at Pearl Cove Beach Club, an adults-only retreat.

“Today marks an extraordinary milestone for Carnival as we open the first phase of our initial $600 million investment, with more to come. Celebration Key is more than just a beautiful place; it’s a celebration of the Bahamian paradise our guests love, complemented by an impressive variety of incredible new experiences and offerings,” said Duffy.

“We’ve built the ultimate beach day for our guests, whether they crave fun in the sun or relaxation under a palm tree,” she added.

According to Carnival, Celebration Key will initially bring more than two million guests a year to Grand Bahama. By 2028, this number is expected to grow to four million.

“The economic impact for Grand Bahama is substantial, with hundreds of long-term jobs created by daily operations,” the company added.

The destination features an adjacent cruise pier capable of accommodating two of Carnival’s largest ships simultaneously.

Construction is also underway for an extension to the pier, which will be able to accommodate two additional vessels.

Celebration Key features five areas for guests to explore, including Paradise Plaza, a central location where guests are welcomed with live music.

Other spaces include Starfish Lagoon and Calypso Lagoon, as well as Pearl Cove Beach Club and Lokono Cove.

Guests will also find more than 30 food and beverage venues across the destination, which are said to offer something for everyone.

The destination offers a variety of live entertainment that includes Junkanoo parades, roaming rake-and-scrape musicians, DJs and all-day beach games.

For private relaxation, a variety of cabanas, daybeds and villas are available, and sports courts, water activities and shore excursions are also offered.