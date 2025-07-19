Carnival Vista Becomes First Ship to Arrive in Celebration Key

The Carnival Vista arrived in Celebration Key on Saturday morning July 19, becoming the first cruise ship to visit Carnival’s new private island destination in Grand Bahama.

The 4,000-guest vessel docked at the new port as part of an eight-night cruise that sailed from Port Canaveral on July 12, 2025.

To mark the debut of the new private destination, Carnival held an opening ceremony attended by local authorities, travel advisors, media and partners, as well as Carnival Vista’s officers and guests.

Also present were Carnival Cruise Line’s President Cristine Duffy, who was joined by Carnival Corporation’s CEO Josh Weinstein and other members of the company’s global executive leadership team, as well as its global port destination development team led by Chief Maritime Officer Lars Loen.

“You can imagine the resources and support that it took to bring this property to life,” Duffy said, noting that the project was completed on time and on budget.

Duffy highlighted team support from both Carnival and Carnival Corporation, as well as the features of the $600 million destination, which will see further investments in the future.

Now officially opened, Celebration Key is set to welcome 20 Carnival ships sailing from 20 homeports in the United States.

The port of call was designed to host two of the company’s large ships simultaneously (and soon four) and will be able to welcome Carnival’s new Ace Class ships starting in 2029.

One million guests are expected to visit Celebration Key in 2025, Duffy said, adding that the destination will serve as an economic asset for the island of Grand Bahama.

“All of us at Carnival are proud to have hired over 1,200 Bahamians to help build and now operate Celebration Key,” she said.

Features of the private destination include the largest freshwater lagoon in the Caribbean and the largest sandcastle in the world, as well as beach clubs, bars, restaurants and waterslides.