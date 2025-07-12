Carnival Vista Sets Sail for Inaugural Visit to Celebration Key

Today, government officials, community leaders and local residents of Grand Bahama were treated to an exclusive preview of Celebration Key, Carnival Cruise Line’s new exclusive destination.

The preview took place at the same time as the embarkation of Carnival Vista that will make the first official visit to Celebration Key for its July 19 grand opening.

During the preview event, attendees experienced the destination’s key features firsthand, including its centerpiece Suncastle and racing waterslides, as well as the largest freshwater lagoons in the Caribbean.

“Celebration Key is a beautiful destination that I know will be extremely popular with our guests, but it’s also a beautiful representation of the great partnership between Carnival and the people of Grand Bahama. This is the first major project to be completed on the island of Grand Bahama in 20 years or more, and we’re proud to be the cruise line to bring it to fruition,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“We wouldn’t be here today, now just a week from our first official visit with Carnival Vista, without the dedication of hundreds of Bahamians who helped to build Celebration Key. We’re proud as well of the hundreds of long-term jobs created by the destination’s daily operations – providing substantial economic benefits to the island while also celebrating Bahamian culture.”

Duffy also welcomed guests onboard Carnival Vista in Port Canaveral today, making a special announcement to guests who will make the inaugural visit to Celebration Key in one week.

The opening ceremony will be broadcast on Carnival Cruise Line’s Facebook page beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 19.