Carnival Adventure Marks Cruising Return to Port Vila

The Carnival Adventure recently marked the return of cruise ships to Vanuatu’s Port Vila following a devastating earthquake.

According to an update shared by Carnival Cruise Line Australia, the vessel was the first to visit the island nation’s capital following an eight-month gap.

“Thank you to the Vanuatu Government for such a warm welcome; we are delighted our guests can once again visit this beautiful destination,” the company stated.

The visit was part of a ten-night cruise to the South Pacific Islands that departed from Sydney earlier this month.

In addition to Port Vila, the itinerary included visits to Mystery Island, Lifou and Noumea, as well as five days at sea.

Carnival is now set to make regular visits to the port of call as part of itineraries departing from Sydney and Brisbane.

Both the Carnival Adventure and the Carnival Encounter are scheduled to arrive in Port Vila, with ten visits scheduled through the end of 2025.

After repositioning to Australia later this year, the Carnival Luminosa is set to make an additional visit in late December.

While Port Vila continues its repairs, Carnival said it is currently operating a temporary tender service at the destination.

The company added that its team aims to make the experience as smooth and enjoyable as possible while docking is not possible.

Vanuatu suffered a devastating earthquake in December 2024, which prompted Carnival Corporation to donate $60,000 to first responder organizations in the country.

At the time, the company also said that it offered ships for practical and physical assistance while remaining in contact with the Vanuatu National Disaster Management Office and other aid agencies.

In 2025, Port Vila is also scheduled to welcome ships from Royal Caribbean International and Oceania Cruises.

Additional brands visiting next year include Costa Cruises, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Crystal Cruises.