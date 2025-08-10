Azamara Journey Marks 25th Anniversary

The Azamara Journey recently completed its 25th anniversary of sailing.

Built for Renaissance Cruises, the 710-guest ship was delivered by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard on June 24, 2000.

Initially named the R-Six, the vessel was part of a series of eight sister ships built for the U.S.-based brand beginning in the late 1990s.

With the company ceasing operations soon after taking delivery of the vessel, the R-Six returned to the market in late 2001.

Before being acquired by Azamara Cruises in 2007, the vessel also sailed for the Spain-based Pullmantur Cruceros, as well as the Brazilian tour operator CVC.

Extensively refurbished over the years, the ship underwent a large modernization project before debuting for the brand, which was then a part of the Royal Caribbean Group.

More recently, in late 2024, the Azamara Journey returned to drydock in Europe to undergo technical work.

In addition to maintenance of public areas and staterooms, the ship saw an overhaul of its main engines, as well as hull cleaning and painting, underwater inspections, and inspections of stabilizers, rudders, propellers, and bow thrusters.

In 2025, the Azamara Journey is set to offer a summer season in Northern and Western Europe with itineraries sailing to Scandinavia, the British Isles, the Norwegian Fjords, and more.

Cruises depart from a wide range of ports in the region, including Portsmouth (England), Bordeaux (France), and Edinburgh (Scotland).

The 30,200-ton ship is also scheduled to offer a fall season in the Mediterranean before embarking on cruises to the Canaries and Africa starting in November.

As part of its 2025-26 winter deployment, the Azamara Journey also offers itineraries to the Indian Ocean, visiting destinations in the Seychelles, Madagascar, and Mauritius.

In 2026, the ship is scheduled to return to Europe for itineraries in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.